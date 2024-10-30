Plano Comedy Festival presents The Magic of Eric Eaton
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Eric Eaton
Eric Eaton has performed all over the United States and can be seen on the hit TV show, Masters of Illusion. He has won a Merlin Award (Oscars of Magic) for Outstanding Comedy and Magic, and has had the opportunity amaze celebrities such as George Lopez, Lou Ferrigno, Russell Peters, Desiigner, and more.
Eric Eaton has performed all over the United States and can be seen on the hit TV show, Masters of Illusion. He has won a Merlin Award (Oscars of Magic) for Outstanding Comedy and Magic, and has had the opportunity amaze celebrities such as George Lopez, Lou Ferrigno, Russell Peters, Desiigner, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
The Plano House of Comedy
7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano, TX 75024, USA
https://www.planocomedyfestival.com/
TICKET INFO
$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.