Plano ISD Education Foundation presents Arts Inspire: A Celebration of the Arts with Daveed Diggs

Tony-award winning actor, writer, producer, and musician Daveed Diggs will participate in a moderated conversation during Arts Inspire: A Celebration of the Arts, the inaugural event of the Plano ISD Education Foundation’s new lecture series celebrating the arts with the North Texas community.

Diggs will discuss his career journey, from his breakout role as Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in the original Broadway run of Hamilton, to his current projects in film, TV, theater, and music. Diggs’ unique approach to art, blending traditional techniques with contemporary themes, has earned him international acclaim and a dedicated following.

The arts celebration includes a juried arts faculty showcase in the Legacy Art Gallery of the Center. Plano ISD student performers representing theater, orchestra, band, choir, and dance will celebrate the arts to open the event.

