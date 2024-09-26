Plano Symphony Orchestra presents "Magical Music Adventure"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Plano Symphony Orchestra

The audience is encourage to come dressed in costume with wands ready to enjoy the magic of Plano Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet and percussion as they perform "Magical Music Adventure." Music from magical movies such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and How to Train Your Dragon will engage families in the 45-minute interactive concert.

Guests can arrive early to earn a Plano Symphony fun patch and try out instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo in the lobby one hour prior to the concert.

WHEN

WHERE

Plano ISD, Robinson Fine Arts Center
1800 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75075, USA
https://planosymphony.org/magical-music-adventure/

TICKET INFO

$15-$19
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
