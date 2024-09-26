Plano Symphony Orchestra presents "Magical Music Adventure"

The audience is encourage to come dressed in costume with wands ready to enjoy the magic of Plano Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet and percussion as they perform "Magical Music Adventure." Music from magical movies such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and How to Train Your Dragon will engage families in the 45-minute interactive concert.

Guests can arrive early to earn a Plano Symphony fun patch and try out instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo in the lobby one hour prior to the concert.