Preservation Park Cities presents Distinguished Speaker Luncheon: Living With Art

Preservation Park Cities will present their annual Distinguished Speaker Luncheon: Living With Art. This year's event features speakers Thomas Feulmer, Curator, The Warehouse Dallas; Robyn Siegel, Advisor, CCS Fine Art; Ashley Avera Cathey, Founder and Principal, Avera and Company. Moderator is Joyce Goss, Phillips Regional Director, Texas.

The speakers will discuss how people value art and how they can create a more exciting, thoughtful connection with works of art when they enter the most important space in their lives - their home. From the perspective of their roles in the art world, the speakers will talk about the practical matters of acquiring and owning art, as well as the bigger question of how a relationship with art might evolve and deepen over time.

The Distinguished Speaker Luncheon celebrates historic preservation and is designed to generate awareness of the role history and preservation play in enhancing the quality of life for everyone who lives and works in the Park Cities communities.

