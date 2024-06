Tape B is a bass music producer who has drawn attention through his classic OG dubstep and hip-hop remixes. He'll be joined at this concert by Eazybaked, Leotrix, Smith., Zen Selekta, Conrank, Flozone, and Seth David.

Tape B is a bass music producer who has drawn attention through his classic OG dubstep and hip-hop remixes. He'll be joined at this concert by Eazybaked, Leotrix, Smith., Zen Selekta, Conrank, Flozone, and Seth David.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.