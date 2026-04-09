Punch Line Irving presents Shapel Lacey

Shapel Lacey is a Los Angeles based comedian born and raised in Mesa, Arizona. His unique life experiences, such as being adopted by a Caucasian family at age 15, his punk rock mentality, and his stage presence, make for a truly original voice in the comedy community. Diligence and the desire to grow led Shapel from the Phoenix open mic circuit onto main stages, where he regularly performed for comedians such as Bill Burr, Hannibal Buress, and Brendan Schaub. Lacey was selected to be a “New Face” at the 2019 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.