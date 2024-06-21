Recovery Resource Council presents 21st Annual Power of Prevention

Recovery Resource Council will present 21st Annual Power of Prevention, a morning dedicated to honoring and advancing prevention and recovery efforts in our community.

This year’s event features Robin Bagwell as the Keynote Speaker. A steadfast advocate for both the Council and the wider recovery community of North Texas, Bagwell will share her personal recovery journey and discuss her ongoing commitment to sobriety through her support of nonprofit organizations.

With campuses in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Denton, Recovery Resource Council has served North Texas veterans, unhoused, youth, and families since 1946 by providing free mental health services, outpatient treatment, prevention programs, and housing assistance. This fundraiser offers a vital opportunity to support the Council and further their mission of promoting wellness and recovery from disorders relating to alcohol, substance use, trauma, and mental health.