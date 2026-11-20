Repertory Company Theatre invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at Christmas on Coit. Held during the Richardson Christmas Parade, Christmas on Coit offers a festive place to enjoy the parade and celebrate the season with holiday activities, music, treats, and special offers from local Coit Road Merchants.

Visitors can write letters to Santa, enjoy Mrs. Claus’s cookies and hot chocolate, take a tour of the theatre, and listen to live music (Town North Band) and holiday carols (Rich-tones Chorus). Guests can also explore Coit Road Merchants Row, featuring participating local businesses offering holiday discounts, seasonal specials, and giveaways.