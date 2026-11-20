The 2026 Richardson Christmas Parade, with the theme of "Favorite Holiday Movies," features a variety of floats/trailers, bands, animals, and more. The route begins at the intersection of Coit Road and Cherrywood Drive and ends at the intersection of Coit Road and Melrose Drive at JJ Pearce High School.
The 2026 Richardson Christmas Parade, with the theme of "Favorite Holiday Movies," features a variety of floats/trailers, bands, animals, and more. The route begins at the intersection of Coit Road and Cherrywood Drive and ends at the intersection of Coit Road and Melrose Drive at JJ Pearce High School.