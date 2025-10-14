Ro2 Art Gallery presents Brad Ford Smith: "Where to Find a Ghost and Other True Stories" opening reception
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Brad Ford Smith
Ro2 Art will present "Where to Find a Ghost and Other True Stories," a triptych of projects by Dallas-based artist Brad Ford Smith. The umbrella exhibition encompasses three interconnected chapters - "Where to Find a Ghost," "Nine Days with LiHua," and "House of Giller."
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 22.
Ro2 Art will present "Where to Find a Ghost and Other True Stories," a triptych of projects by Dallas-based artist Brad Ford Smith. The umbrella exhibition encompasses three interconnected chapters - "Where to Find a Ghost," "Nine Days with LiHua," and "House of Giller."
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 22.
WHEN
WHERE
Ro2 Art Gallery
2606 Bataan St, Dallas, TX 75212, USA
https://www.ro2art.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.