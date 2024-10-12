Ro2 Art Gallery presents Carmen Menza: "Patterns of Disturbance" opening reception

Ro2 Art will present "Patterns of Disturbance," an exhibition by Dallas-based interdisciplinary artist Carmen Menza.

Known for her explorations of perceptual phenomena, Menza’s newest body of work delves into themes of reflection, disquiet, and hope through light-based installations and neon text statements. In "Patterns of Disturbance," Menza harnesses light not just as a medium but as an active force, using materials like neon, LED lights, glass, resin, and mirrors to alter the viewer’s sensory experience. Her use of optical illusions and textural elements such as reflective surfaces invites viewers to become part of the work, challenging their perceptions of space, time, and the self.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 7.