Robert Earl Keen: Lights, Camera, Christmas

Photo courtesy of Robert Earl Keen

Robert Earl Keen comes to Dallas as part of his the Lights, Camera, Christmas holiday tour, which includes non-traditional Christmas songs, alongside perennial favorites. This year’s holiday tour will evoke memories of favorite’s scenes from films across decades.

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/robert-earl-keen-dallas-texas-12-15-2024/event/0C00614288231524

