Rotary Clubs of Plano presents Plano Holiday Parade

The 2024 Plano Holiday Parade will feature Olympic Gold Medal gymnast and Plano resident Hezly Rivera as the Holiday Spirit Ambassador. At the age of 16, Hezly represented the United States this summer at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Not only was she the youngest member of the gold medal-winning team, but she was the youngest athlete across the entire U.S delegation.

The parade will highlight Plano’s high school marching bands, drill teams, and color guards performing in the parade alongside festive floats from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and clubs. Topping off the afternoon will be an appearance from Santa Claus.