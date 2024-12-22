Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Andrea Fernandez Tom, Andy Zapata, & Jodi Crawford Wright

This Sammons Cabaret event will blend together the comedic flair of Jodi Crawford Wright, the compelling theatrics of Andrea Fernandez Tom, and the virtuosic vocals of Andy Zapata. While the Sammons Center has previously experienced the offerings of Wright’s multifaceted talent, we will get a taste of Zapata and Tom as they join her for their first ever full-length Sammons Cabaret show. None are strangers to the stage, and they can each regularly be seen performing in local theater and solo productions. Each is known for serving up their vocal prowess and entertaining audiences with their engaging styles.