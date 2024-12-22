Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Jazz: Artistic Director's Concert

Sammons Jazz Artistic Director, Steinway Artist, composer and pianist Arlington Jones presents his Artistic Director's Concert with his band Arlington Jones & The Soul Chamber Band. The band features James Driscoll on bass, Arlington "Ollie" Jones III on drums, Jorge Ginorio on percussion, Dr. Meg Griffith on flute and Quamon Fowler on soprano sax.

