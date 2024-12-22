Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Jazz: Lonestar Grooves

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sammons Center for the Arts

The Fisher Trio is a jazz trio led by bassist Jonathan Fisher featuring the double bass at the head of the bandstand. A master of many styles and a fixture of the Dallas jazz scene, Jonathan is joined by Andrew Griffith on drums and Peter Rioux on piano for a night of classics.

The State of The Texas Tenor came together to celebrate the Texas tenor sax sound with exhilarating saxophonists Quamon Fowler, Shelley Carrol, and Jason Davis. Keeping a tradition that goes back generations of great sax players, they are joined by Fredrick Sanders on piano, Henry Beal on bass, and Terence Hobdy on drums.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Center for the Arts
3630 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://sammonsartcenter.org/concerts/

TICKET INFO

$45-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
