Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Jazz: Lonestar Grooves

The Fisher Trio is a jazz trio led by bassist Jonathan Fisher featuring the double bass at the head of the bandstand. A master of many styles and a fixture of the Dallas jazz scene, Jonathan is joined by Andrew Griffith on drums and Peter Rioux on piano for a night of classics.

The State of The Texas Tenor came together to celebrate the Texas tenor sax sound with exhilarating saxophonists Quamon Fowler, Shelley Carrol, and Jason Davis. Keeping a tradition that goes back generations of great sax players, they are joined by Fredrick Sanders on piano, Henry Beal on bass, and Terence Hobdy on drums.

