Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Jazz: Remembrance 2025

Garry Williams & Friends features vocalist Garry Williams, who is the principal of the esteemed, historical Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts. A masterclass in soul and style, he brings to the stage Jerome Allen on bass, Jamil Byrom on drums, and Caleb McCampbell on piano.

The Satin Dolls Band is an all-female band led by Carolyn Lee Jones whose name is a nod to the 1953 jazz song Satin Doll, composed by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. The band features Carolyn Lee Jones (vocalist), Rebecca Cordes (piano), Peggy Honea (bass), Ann MacMillan (drum set) and Joyce Spencer (sax/flute/vocals).