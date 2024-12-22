Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Jazz: The Beat of the Moment

Drummer & band leader Andrew Griffith presents music he heard from his childhood and songs from his father. The Andrew Griffith Ensemble features Andrew Griffith on drums, vocalist Andrea Wallace, Shelley Carrol on sax & flute, Roger Boykin on guitar, Peter Rioux on piano, and Young Heo on bass.

The Peter Rioux Quartet features the adept pianist Peter Rioux with Ben Bohorquez on tenor sax, Brian Harmon on drums, and Young Heo on bass. A natural talent that borrows the best of the old and new, Rioux will present originals from his new album.