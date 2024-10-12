Samuel Lynne Galleries presents David Yarrow: "It’s A Wonderful World" opening reception

Samuel Lynne Galleries will highlight the return of acclaimed fine art photographer, David Yarrow, for the opening of his new exhibition, "It’s A Wonderful World."

This year, Yarrow has traveled the globe, adding new masterpieces to his collection while immersing himself in diverse storytelling destinations. We are thrilled to showcase some of his most recent photographs, featuring exciting new additions to his renowned Texas and European series, which will be included alongside beloved favorites from previous years.

Acclaimed for his innovative approach, Yarrow collaborates with cultural figureheads and titans of industry, to the likes of supermodel Cindy Crawford, soccer legend Diego Maradona, and wildlife conservationist Kevin Richardson. Yarrow’s collection of Storytelling artworks offers viewers a fresh lens to appreciate the rich history, culture, and individuals who inspire his work; and his latest exhibition "It’s A Wonderful World" explores and challenges these narratives and perspectives, pushing the boundaries of what photography can represent and convey.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 31.

