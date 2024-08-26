Samuel Lynne Galleries presents Tyler Shields: "Exposed" opening reception

Tyler Shields: "Exposed" features a striking exploration of contemporary themes through Shields' signature blend of daring imagery and artistic innovation.

Shields, known for his bold visual storytelling and dynamic approach to art, will present a new collection that pushes the boundaries of traditional art forms. The exhibition delves into themes of power, vulnerability, and transformation. Visitors can expect an array of captivating photographs that challenge perceptions and invite deep reflection.

At the opening reception, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Shields and gain insights into his creative process.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 26.