Samuel Lynne Galleries presents Tyler Shields: "Exposed" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Tyler Shields

Tyler Shields: "Exposed" features a striking exploration of contemporary themes through Shields' signature blend of daring imagery and artistic innovation.

Shields, known for his bold visual storytelling and dynamic approach to art, will present a new collection that pushes the boundaries of traditional art forms. The exhibition delves into themes of power, vulnerability, and transformation. Visitors can expect an array of captivating photographs that challenge perceptions and invite deep reflection.

At the opening reception, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Shields and gain insights into his creative process.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 26.

WHEN

WHERE

Samuel Lynne Galleries
1105 Dragon St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.samuellynne.com/show/samuel-lynne-galleries-tyler-shields-2024-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
