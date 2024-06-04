Quantcast

San Antonio Lobsterfest

Image courtesy of San Antonio Lobsterfest

The Caribbean Lobster Guy and SAFMPA will present the San Antonio Lobsterfest End of Summer Bash. The event is a two-day festival featuring live music, including Regatta Yacht Rock, Chente Barrera, Oscar G, Raulito Navaira, Mike G and the Iconiczz, Jase Martin, Mark Webber, Joe Zimmele, Charlie Bravo, Freddie E, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Market Square Lot
612 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA
https://www.marketsquaresa.com/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
