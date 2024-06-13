Quantcast

Santa Fe Klan in concert

Photo courtesy of Santa Fe Klan

Santa Fe Klan comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Blanco y Negro.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/santa-fe-klan-blanco-y-negro-dallas-texas-11-08-2024/event/0C0060BA05377348

TICKET INFO

$83 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
