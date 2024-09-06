Scott K. Ginsburg and Family presents Movies in the Park: CODA

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Movies in the Park, presented by Scott K. Ginsburg and Family in partnership with North Texas Disability Chamber, will feature a screening of the Best Picture Oscar winner, CODA.

CODA revolves around Ruby, a teenager who is the only hearing member in her deaf family. As the child of deaf adults (CODA), Ruby serves as the communication bridge between her family and the hearing world. She faces challenges in balancing her responsibilities at home with her dreams of pursuing a career in singing. The film explores themes of identity, family dynamics, and the pursuit of one's passions, offering a poignant and uplifting narrative.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/movie-night-coda-pg-13

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
