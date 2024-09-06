Scott K. Ginsburg and Family presents Movies in the Park: CODA

Movies in the Park, presented by Scott K. Ginsburg and Family in partnership with North Texas Disability Chamber, will feature a screening of the Best Picture Oscar winner, CODA.

CODA revolves around Ruby, a teenager who is the only hearing member in her deaf family. As the child of deaf adults (CODA), Ruby serves as the communication bridge between her family and the hearing world. She faces challenges in balancing her responsibilities at home with her dreams of pursuing a career in singing. The film explores themes of identity, family dynamics, and the pursuit of one's passions, offering a poignant and uplifting narrative.