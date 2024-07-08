SheDFW Arts will present the inaugural SheDFW Theater Festival. The four selected shows are all written by women, trans, and non-binary writers, and were chosen through a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process.



The 2024 SheDFW Theater Festival will present three new full-length plays: For Bo by Ayvaunn Penn, The Martyr by Leo Rodriguez, and Under the Jello Mold by Jennie Fahn. It will also present one original musical: Olivia O, The Musical with book & lyrics by Jessica Carmona & Diane Currie Sam, and music & lyrics by Gil Yaron and Angela Ortiz.