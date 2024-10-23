Chef Tiffany Derry and restaurant owner Tom Foley will host the inaugural Shef Food + Wine Festival, featuring a variety of events.

At the main event on November 9, attendees will have dishes prepared on site by internationally acclaimed chefs, complemented with cocktails, wines, beer, and live music. There will also be a pickleball tournament that morning that guests can either compete in or watch.

On November 10, chef/food personality Carla Hall will put on a unique one-woman show.

Prior the events in Grand Prairie will be a Shef Tiffany + Friends Restaurant Takeover Experience at Radici Wood Fired Grill on November 8.