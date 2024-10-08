Sketch Betches presents Airplane Airlines Sketch Show
Image courtesy of Steve Lovelace
Sketch Betches presents Airplane Airlines, a satirical sketch comedy show that pokes fun at the dumpster fire that is commercial air travel. It’s like Saturday Night Live but the theme is Spirit Airlines. If you’ve ever had a less-than-ideal experience with flying, this show is for you.
Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center
1350 Manufacturing St #109, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://sketchbetches.com/
$10
