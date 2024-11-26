SMU presents Celebration of Lights

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of SMU

Thousands of twinkling white lights will illuminate the SMU campus at the University’s 47th annual holiday lighting ceremony, Celebration of Lights. The ceremony will feature 10 student musicians performing songs of the season, SMU President R. Gerald Turner reading the Christmas story from the New Testament, and the lighting of the SMU Christmas tree. The celebration ends with participants bathed in the light of hand-held candles as they sing "Silent Night." The evening also will include the opportunity to pet a reindeer rumored to be visiting from the North Pole.

The event will take place on the Main Quad in front of Dallas Hall. It will also be streamed live at smu.edu/live.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Hall
3225 University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.smu.edu/live

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
