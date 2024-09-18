Southfork Experience will give fans of the iconic TV show Dallas a chance to be up-close-and-personal with some of the show's stars. It will consist of a variety of events, including a VIP Cocktail Reception at Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, a meet-and-greet at Southfork Ranch, a chance to break bread with the actors, and more.

Led by actress Sheree J. Wilson, who played April Stevens on the original run of the show (which ran from 1978-1991), the event is scheduled to include appearances by stars like Linda Gray, Steve Kanaly, Patrick Duffy, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Jack Scalia, Jenilee Harrison, Joan Van Ark, Cathy Podewell, and Christopher Atkins.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, guests can purchase an additional ticket to join the celebrities for a full-blown Ewing BBQ on October 26, which will include a concert by Josh Henderson (who played J.R. Ewing’s son in the Dallas reboot series from 2012-2014) and a live auction, with proceeds benefiting Yellow Rose Gala Foundation for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis research.

There will also be a brunch with cast members on October 27, as well as tours of the property.