Sports Illustrated will partner with LIV Golf to host the Sports Illustrated LIV Golf Experience, a night of live entertainment following a day of pro golf competition. DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal) will headline the event with performances from Zack Bia, Dombresky, and Linska.

