St. Philip's School & Community Center's Destiny Award Luncheon

One of the top 50 greatest players in basketball history, the legendary NBA great Julius "Dr. J" Erving will headline the 25th-annual Destiny Award Luncheon, benefiting St. Philip’s School & Community Center.

Serving as St. Philip’s largest fundraiser of the year, the event will feature a conversation with the NBA Hall of Famer, moderated by Olympic gold medalist and track and field Hall of Famer Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

In addition, the Mona and David Munson Humanitarian Award will be presented to Rozene Pride and the late Charley Pride in recognition of their invaluable work to bridge diverse communities and foster unity.

The morning kicks off with a "student showcase" followed shortly by the luncheon. The David Miller Family is the Luncheon Chair, Gwendolyn and Arthur George are the Underwriting Chairs, and Marlena and Brent English are the Host Committee Chairs. This is a milestone year as St. Philip’s School & Community Center celebrates 25 years of honoring Dallas’ rich legacy of altruism and bringing in dynamic speakers to engage the school’s diverse stakeholders and the broader community.

