Stomping Ground Comedy presents Year in Rearview

Year in Rearview is an interactive improv comedy show fully powered by the biggest life moments of your year. Audience members can laugh along as Dallas’ best improvisers help them process their 2024 memories by spinning them into comedic and cathartic re-enactments.

Free drinks will be provided during this special event (includes soda, water, mixers, beer, wine). There will be two showtimes available, a 90-minute show at 8 pm and a 90-minute show at 10 pm that includes an after party and midnight champagne toast.