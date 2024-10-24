Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents My F-cked Up Thanksgiving
Photo by Milo Wilder
Stomping Ground Comedy Theater's dysfunctional family will present the fifth year of My F*cked Up Thanksgiving. At the immersive, improvised comedy show, the audience will meet the host family and relatives as they move throughout the theater for three courses of dinner and one big night of drama.
