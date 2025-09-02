Tacos and Beats Festval

Photo by Tayo Kuku Jr.

The inaugural Tacos and Beats Festival combines the soul of urban music culture with the spice of Texas’ taco and music scene. The roster of local favorites and national icons will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Keyshia Cole, Rick Ross, Jeremih, Fat Joe, and Tejano Queen Forever, a Selena tribute band.

Attendees can indulge in a curated selection of the best taco vendors and food trucks in the region, enjoy beverages, explore artisan markets, engage with brand activations, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Little Elm Park
701 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068, USA
https://www.tacosandbeats.com/

TICKET INFO

$75-$150

