The Texas Rangers Awards Dinner will honor Rangers players with various awards from the 2024 seasson. The evening will include special Rangers presentations, appearances, and dinner. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The awards presentation will include special remarks from Rangers Award winners and special guests. There will not be autographs at this event.
The Club's annual awards as selected by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America include:
- Rangers Player of the Year: Corey Seager
- Rangers Pitcher of the Year: Kirby Yates
- Rangers Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford
- The Harold McKinney Good Guy Award: Travis Jankowski
- The Richard Durrett Hardest Working Player Award: Josh Smith
$150 and up.