Texas Theatre presents Sinisterhood

Sinisterhood brings its comedic podcast to Dallas as part of its Full Moon Energy Tour. Best friends and comedians Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney will go on a journey into lunar lore, as they explore the darker side of the Moon. The audience will learn what effects it has on humans, what lurks up there, and what people think really happened during the Apollo missions. The Full Moon Energy tour is a mysterious and macabre experience that brings together everything listeners love about the podcast into one unique and hilarious evening.