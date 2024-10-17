The African Think Tank presents The Ubuntu Gala

Photo courtesy of The African Think Tank

The African Think Tank will present the Ubuntu Gala, a premier event celebrating the rich diversity of African culture and heritage. The gala promises an enriching evening of vibrant color, rhythm, and style that will help foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of African cultures.

Highlights include an Africa-inspired fashion show featuring collections of men’s and women’s designs by talented designers and local artisans. Guests will also be immersed in the cultural and artistic diversity of Africa with Afro Soul music and dance performances by Bandan Kora, the Bafut Cultural Dance Group, and the Igbo Amaka Dance Group, among others.

Local Congolese artist Benj Kinenga will create a live painting during the event, which will be available for purchase. Additional gala highlights include a VIP reception, live auctions, a paddle raise, gourmet African cuisine, and signature cocktails. The evening will conclude with networking opportunities.

WHEN

WHERE

DHV Artworks
2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ubuntu-fundraising-gala-an-evening-of-african-heritage-celebration-tickets-948266228817?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$125-$300

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
