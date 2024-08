The Brit Pack in concert

The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics, including songs by The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse, and more.

