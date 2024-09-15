The City of Richardson presents Culture in The CORE and Light Up Lockwood

Culture in The CORE brings together Richardson’s diverse communities to learn and experience the music, dance, foods and arts of different cultures. This year, the marquee water tower light show that defines Light Up Lockwood will be added to the day’s festivities.

The Culture in The CORE portion of the event will include a variety of local culinary options, drinks, shopping and live entertainment.

In addition to the light show, the Light Up Lockwood portion of the event will feature popular Lockwood vendors Lockwood Distilling Company, Happy Hippie Brewing Company, and Lizzie Bee’s Flower Shoppe.