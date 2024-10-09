The Concilio presents Big Dreams Gala

The Big Dreams Gala is an annual black-tie event dedicated to inspiring Latino families in North Texas to dream big. Set against the backdrop of the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) traditions, the evening will feature a seated dinner showcasing chef-inspired Latino cuisine, paired with craft cocktails, live music, and dancing.

Guests will be immersed in a culturally rich atmosphere adorned with décor like a special Ofrenda Wall that honors the memory of loved ones. The gala not only celebrates the past but also envisions a brighter future, raising funds to support The Concilio's programs in education, health, and access to wealth for the Latino community.