The Core Theatre presents Twelve Angry Jurors

Based on the Emmy Award-winning movie by Reginald Rose, Twelve Angry Jurors is a courtroom drama which explores the deliberations of a jury as they decide the fate of a teenager accused of murdering his abusive father. Initially the jurors nearly unanimously agree that the defendant is guilty, with the exception of one hold-out juror. Tempers flare when this juror presses the others to re-examine the case, without bias, one fact at a time. The opinions and prejudices of each member of the jury are exposed as they are challenged to seek true justice.