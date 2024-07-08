Quantcast

The Core Theatre presents Twelve Angry Jurors

Image courtesy of The Core Theatre

Based on the Emmy Award-winning movie by Reginald Rose, Twelve Angry Jurors is a courtroom drama which explores the deliberations of a jury as they decide the fate of a teenager accused of murdering his abusive father. Initially the jurors nearly unanimously agree that the defendant is guilty, with the exception of one hold-out juror. Tempers flare when this juror presses the others to re-examine the case, without bias, one fact at a time. The opinions and prejudices of each member of the jury are exposed as they are challenged to seek true justice.

The Core Theatre
518 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://thecoretheatre.org/

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
