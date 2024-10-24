The Craft Guild of Dallas presents Fall Show & Sale

The Craft Guild of Dallas' Fall Show & Sale showcases a diverse array of handcrafted treasures, including jewelry, pottery, glass, and fiber arts, all created by talented local artisans. Visitors can enjoy live demonstrations, meet the makers, and be inspired by the exceptional talent on display.

The show is not just a craft fair but a community event that supports the mission of The Craft Guild to foster creativity and craftsmanship. Attendees will have the chance to purchase unique holiday gifts and support the local arts scene.