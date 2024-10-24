The Craft Guild of Dallas presents Fall Show & Sale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Craft Guild of Dallas

The Craft Guild of Dallas' Fall Show & Sale showcases a diverse array of handcrafted treasures, including jewelry, pottery, glass, and fiber arts, all created by talented local artisans. Visitors can enjoy live demonstrations, meet the makers, and be inspired by the exceptional talent on display.

The show is not just a craft fair but a community event that supports the mission of The Craft Guild to foster creativity and craftsmanship. Attendees will have the chance to purchase unique holiday gifts and support the local arts scene.

The Craft Guild of Dallas' Fall Show & Sale showcases a diverse array of handcrafted treasures, including jewelry, pottery, glass, and fiber arts, all created by talented local artisans. Visitors can enjoy live demonstrations, meet the makers, and be inspired by the exceptional talent on display.

The show is not just a craft fair but a community event that supports the mission of The Craft Guild to foster creativity and craftsmanship. Attendees will have the chance to purchase unique holiday gifts and support the local arts scene.

WHEN

WHERE

The Craft Guild of Dallas
3410 Midcourt Rd #115, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://thecraftguild.org/showsandevents

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.