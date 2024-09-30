The Dallas Architecture Forum presents Eddie Jones

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jones Studio

The Dallas Architecture Forum will kick off its 2024-2025 Lecture Series with award-winning architect Eddie Jones.

For more than 40 years, Jones (FAIA) has led Jones Studio with a persistent optimism that is fueled by his enduring commitment to sustainability and his intrepid spirit for innovative design. He works closely with clients to craft a shared vision and lead all aspects of design from concept through construction.

Under Jones' design vision and leadership, Jones Studio has received over 200 design awards, including a National AIA Award and a GSA Design Excellence Honor. The studio’s hallmark projects include civic, cultural, memorial and residential design. Locally he was the design architect for the River Legacy Living Science Center.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
Angelika Dallas, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://dallasarchitectureforum.org/lecture-series/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
