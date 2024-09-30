The Dallas Architecture Forum presents Eddie Jones

The Dallas Architecture Forum will kick off its 2024-2025 Lecture Series with award-winning architect Eddie Jones.

For more than 40 years, Jones (FAIA) has led Jones Studio with a persistent optimism that is fueled by his enduring commitment to sustainability and his intrepid spirit for innovative design. He works closely with clients to craft a shared vision and lead all aspects of design from concept through construction.

Under Jones' design vision and leadership, Jones Studio has received over 200 design awards, including a National AIA Award and a GSA Design Excellence Honor. The studio’s hallmark projects include civic, cultural, memorial and residential design. Locally he was the design architect for the River Legacy Living Science Center.