The Dallas Opera presents Hart Institute for Women Conductors: 10th Anniversary Concert

Addressing the profound gender imbalance on the world’s opera orchestra podiums, the Hart Institute provides training and career support to the next generation of women conductors. This special anniversary performance will feature six alumnae maestri from the first decade of the Institute, including Tiffany Chang, Michelle Di Russo, Barbara Dragan, Tianyi Lu, Shira Samuels-Shragg, and Blair Salter, and a guest host. Each conductor will lead The Dallas Opera Orchestra and guest singers in excerpts from operas significant to TDO’s history.