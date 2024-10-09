The Firehouse Theatre presents A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs.