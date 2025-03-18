The Flame Foundation presents Cocina La Flamenca Live

The Flame Foundation will highlight an evening of flamenco, flavor, and festivity as Cocina Flamenca Live returns for its second annual celebration. The outdoor festival brings together world-class flamenco performances, authentic Spanish cuisine prepared by international chefs, and interactive experiences for the whole family.

The festival kicks off with Fiesta Flamenca XI, an indoor performance featuring guest artists like bailaora Nelida Tirado, guitarist Ricardo Sanchez, "YiYi" Francisco Orozco (percussionist/cantaor), Jose Cortes, and bailaora Ela Razon.

After Fiesta Flamenca XI, guests can continue the flamenco celebration with Cocina Flamenca Live, a free outdoor festival featuring local flamenco aficionados, musicians, and dancer.