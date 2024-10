The Galleria will present the 35th Annual Ice Spectacular, which will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of its 55-foot Christmas tree, featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments in a variety of colors and shapes. The 45-minute tree-lighting show will feature a performance by The Voice Season 25 contestant Zoe Levert. The event will culminate with the lighting of the tree by Skating Santa and a fireworks display.