The Ivy Tavern presents Ten Year Anniversary Celebration

To mark the occasion of their 10-year anniversary, The Ivy Tavern will host a blowout celebration featuring live music from Big D Energy (formerly known as Cover Girl) playing covers from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Guests can enjoy $5 Ranch Waters, made with Altos Tequila or Astral Tequila, and as part of the celebration, every guest will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of two $500 gift certificates to The Ivy Tavern. Winners will be drawn at midnight, and attendees must be present to win.