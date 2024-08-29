The Meadows Museum presents "The Legacy of Vesuvius: Bourbon Discoveries on the Bay of Naples" opening day

eventdetail
Pierre-Jacques Volaire (French,1729–1799), Eruption of MountVesuvius on the Ponte dellaMaddalena, 1782. Oil on canvas51 1/8 x 90 1/8 in. (129 x 260cm). Napoli, Museo e RealBosco di Capodimonte. Photo ©Museo e Real Bosco diCapodimonte.

Set during one of the most dynamic moments in Western history, "The Legacy of Vesuvius: Bourbon Discoveries on the Bay of Naples" looks at the groundbreaking archaeological excavations sponsored by the Bourbon King Charles VII of Naples - the future king of Spain - and his wife, Maria Amalia, and continued by his son and successor Ferdinand IV. The exhibition demonstrates their formative influence on art and thought in the Age of Enlightenment.

Comprised of nearly 50 objects, the exhibition’s unique combination of Roman archaeological material from the excavations at Pompeii, Herculaneum, and other sites, mingled with 18th-century paintings, porcelain, and prints - including major loans from Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Wellcome Collection - will provide an introduction to the archaeological treasures of this period and their formative influence on contemporary artistic production.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 5, 2025.

Set during one of the most dynamic moments in Western history, "The Legacy of Vesuvius: Bourbon Discoveries on the Bay of Naples" looks at the groundbreaking archaeological excavations sponsored by the Bourbon King Charles VII of Naples - the future king of Spain - and his wife, Maria Amalia, and continued by his son and successor Ferdinand IV. The exhibition demonstrates their formative influence on art and thought in the Age of Enlightenment.

Comprised of nearly 50 objects, the exhibition’s unique combination of Roman archaeological material from the excavations at Pompeii, Herculaneum, and other sites, mingled with 18th-century paintings, porcelain, and prints - including major loans from Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Wellcome Collection - will provide an introduction to the archaeological treasures of this period and their formative influence on contemporary artistic production.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 5, 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

Meadows Museum
5900 Bishop Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://meadowsmuseumdallas.org/exhibitions/legacy-of-vesuvius/

TICKET INFO

Free-$12

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.