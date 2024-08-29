The Meadows Museum presents "The Legacy of Vesuvius: Bourbon Discoveries on the Bay of Naples" opening day

Set during one of the most dynamic moments in Western history, "The Legacy of Vesuvius: Bourbon Discoveries on the Bay of Naples" looks at the groundbreaking archaeological excavations sponsored by the Bourbon King Charles VII of Naples - the future king of Spain - and his wife, Maria Amalia, and continued by his son and successor Ferdinand IV. The exhibition demonstrates their formative influence on art and thought in the Age of Enlightenment.

Comprised of nearly 50 objects, the exhibition’s unique combination of Roman archaeological material from the excavations at Pompeii, Herculaneum, and other sites, mingled with 18th-century paintings, porcelain, and prints - including major loans from Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Wellcome Collection - will provide an introduction to the archaeological treasures of this period and their formative influence on contemporary artistic production.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 5, 2025.