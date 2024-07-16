The Music Stand will present their annual Arts Festival, featuring The Quilt: A Living History of African American Music, where they will premiere of the award-winning documentary produced by Musical Bridges Around the World, a performing arts non-profit in San Antonio. The cast includes Dallas-Fort Worth-based Arlington Jones and various San Antonio artists. The film will be followed by an interactive Q&A hosted by Jones.

The festival will also feature The Music Stand Arts Festival: Arlington Jones Presents The Soul of Culture, a cultural celebration of music, dance, and arts featuring Arlington Jones & The Soul Chamber Band with special guests showcasing a collaboration of movement & sound.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and star of the Oscar-winning film Twenty Feet From Stardom, Lisa Fischer joins forces with Steinway Artist Arlington Jones for a dynamic experience of musical creativity that will bless the soul.

Lastly, The Music Stand Arts Festival: Promise of the Heart Jazz Soul Chamber Opera is set in the 1930s at the height of the jazz age, Promise of the Heart is a story of Abe who follows his heart and leads his family on a journey to find global success in the music business but his dreams and destiny are almost derailed by despair, deceit, death and doubt.

The new style of opera, developed by Arlington & Hope Jones, combines classical, jazz, and soul music to create an avant-garde sound and an enduring experience.