The University of Dallas Drama Department presents The King Stag

Image courtesy of The University of Dallas Drama Department

The University of Dallas Drama Department presents The King Stag, Albert Bermel and Ted Emery’s translation of Carlo Gozzi’s 1762 “tale for the theatre.” A joyous comedy in the tradition of Italian Commedia dell’arte, the play is married to a world of dynamic theatricality, heart, and ultimately a celebration of life itself … but with more bubbles.

The King Stag will be performed at the Temp Stage in the Drama Building on the University of Dallas campus. For directions, contact Karen Gempel at (972) 721-5061.

WHEN

WHERE

University of Dallas
1845 E Northgate Dr, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://udallas.edu/academics/programs/drama/index.php

TICKET INFO

$10
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
