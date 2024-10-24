The University of Dallas Drama Department presents The King Stag, Albert Bermel and Ted Emery’s translation of Carlo Gozzi’s 1762 “tale for the theatre.” A joyous comedy in the tradition of Italian Commedia dell’arte, the play is married to a world of dynamic theatricality, heart, and ultimately a celebration of life itself … but with more bubbles.

The King Stag will be performed at the Temp Stage in the Drama Building on the University of Dallas campus. For directions, contact Karen Gempel at (972) 721-5061.